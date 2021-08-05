Second anniversary of Article 370 abrogation: Top developments since Jammu and Kashmir lost special status

Government said that 890 Central laws have been made applicable to J&K and all the unjust, discriminatory laws have been removed. (PTI)

August 5, 2021 marks the second anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370, a move which allowed the Centre to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcate the erstwhile state into two union territories on August 5, 2019. The move was taken citing a provision under Article 370(3) that stated the President, on the recommendation of the Parliament, has the power to amend or cease the implementation of Article 370, through a public notification. The Jammu and Kashmir (Reorganisation) Bill, 2019 was passed by Parliament making Jammu & Kashmir a Union territory with a Legislative Assembly, along with Union Territory status to Ladakh without a Legislative Assembly. The Jammu & Kashmir Reservation (2nd Amendment) Bill, 2019 also amended the Jammu & Kashmir Reservation Act 2004. The bill extended the 10% quota to economically weaker sections of society in Jammu & Kashmir in jobs and educational institutions.

Since the abrogation of the special status, several political, social and infrastructural changes have taken place in Jammu and Kashmir in the past two years. The government today said that abrogation of Article 370 resulted in broadening of social inclusion under Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY), Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY), and Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY) in the union territory. It said that Rs 6021 crores were disbursed to 7,18,258 KCC Crop account holders, 9.26 lakh accounts opened under PMSBY, 3.96 lakh accounts were opened under PMJJBY and 25.09 lakh accounts were opened under PMJDY.

An amount of ₹6021 crores was disbursed to 7,18,258 KCC Crop account holders#NewJammuKashmir pic.twitter.com/CesE2NwEyL — PIB India (@PIB_India) August 5, 2021

The government said that the August 5 move has ensured ‘One Nation, One Constitution, One Flag, One Market’. It said that 890 Central laws have been made applicable to J&K and all the unjust, discriminatory laws have been removed while the National Flag has been unfurled on all government buildings. As many as 205 state laws have been repealed while 130 have been modified.

890 Central laws have been made applicable to J&K and all the unjust, discriminatory laws have been removed The National Flag unfurled on all Govt. buildings in the UT #NewJammuKashmir pic.twitter.com/yGxyKxJcql — PIB India (@PIB_India) August 5, 2021

The Centre further claimed that it has ensured 100 per cent coverage of 55 individual beneficiary schemes with a special focus on the border areas. The government said that it is also working on connecting Jammu and Srinagar using railways by 2022 while the UT will soon get an elevated light rail system and metro rail services. A 8.5 km tunnel has already been opened for trial between Qazigund and Banihal while work is going on 14.2 km Zoji-la tunnel and 6.5 km long Z-Morh tunnel.

Equal recognition is given to local languages through Jammu and Kashmir Official Languages Act, 2020. The act has notified Kashmiri, Dogri, Urdu, Hindi and English as official languages of the UT of J&K.

Also, with Article 35A getting scrapped, women in J&K can now buy properties and transfer them to children even if married to a non-resident.

The J&K administration had issued 33,80,234 domicile certificates till January 2021. Now, domicile certificates can be given to the husbands of local women even if they are an outsider. As per the new domicile law, the person who has resided in J&K for 15 years or those who have studied here for seven years and gave 10 or 12 exams from the state are now eligible for a domicile certificate.

The J&K administration has decided that people involved in stone-pelting or anti-India activities won’t be given Indian passports and will be barred from taking up a government job.

On the political front, all regional parties have come together to form the Gupkar Alliance which is spearheading the demand to reverse the August 5, 2019 move. The district development council elections were held successfully and now the delimitation exercise is underway after which the assembly elections may be held.