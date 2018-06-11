Search continues for black necked stork with bottleneck around beak in Najafgarh

The black necked stork with bottleneck around beak (IE)

A search operation is underway in attempts to rescue a black-necked stork that was spotted three days ago with a bottleneck stuck around its beak, leading to apprehensions that the bird may not be able to eat and survive. On Thursday evening, two birders Pankaj Gupta and Manoj Nair spotted a black-necked stork that had a bottleneck around its beak, in Najafgarh.

The duo then informed Haryana’s Chief conservator of forests Vivek Saxena and the District Forest officer about the near-threatened bird. But till Sunday, which was the last day of the search, the birders could not find the bird and had almost given up hope.

Pankaj Gupta, who has been leading the team said that “We couldn’t go back on Saturday evening due to the rain, and if we don’t find it on Sunday either, chances of its survival will be very bleak.”

“Sudden change in weather and rains would be hard to follow the dirt track in the fields of Najafgarh where the bird might be,” he added, before the search began on Sunday.

On Sunday morning, around 20 members of the Delhi Bird Photography society headed to Basai wetland, Najafgarh and Sultanpur to look for the bird. A bird watcher Mathew Joseph said, “Since it can’t open its beak, it would be very weak and probably resting. But if we can not find it by Sunday, it won’t survive in all likelihood.”

A search for the bird started from Friday morning in Gurgaon’s Basai wetland of Najafgarh and Sultanpur area. “The bird tried opening its beak to eat something but dropped it. It’s been able to drink a little water but it was not as weak as we thought it would be,” said the two birders to the Indian Express. The team even spotted the bird on Friday and were sitting 100 metres away from the bird, so that it does not fly away while trying to catch it. But they lost track of the black-necked stork.