SDMC directs NBCC to stop construction works at Pragati Maidan; here are the reasons

With an aim to check pollution and maintain air quality, South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) has directed the National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC) to put on hold all construction and demolition works, which have been going on at the Pragati Maidan redevelopment project site, according to Indian Express report. Apparently, NBCC did not pay any heed to SDMC’s earlier message asking it to abide by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) guidelines to mitigate dust pollution, a civic body official was quoted as saying by IE. The mega project involves construction of a convention centre and six exhibition halls at the iconic Pragati Maidan.

The SDMC has directed the NBCC to acquire a sanction plan from it. The civic body has also said in case NBCC possesses a copy of the same from a competent agency, it needs to be submitted to SDMC to resume construction works. SDMC has categorically said that statusquo will continue to remain in place and will only be lifted after the air quality is brought to as per the standards specified by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the official told IE.

SDMC Commissioner Puneet Kumar Goel said the civic body has taken a few measures, including ground-level monitoring to check pollution level. Apart from this it has also procured 22 water tankers for water sprinkling on the roads. Pragati Maidan is being redeveloped into a world class Integrated Exhibition-cum-Convention Centre (IECC). The total cost of the project is Rs 2,254 crore. The redevelopment project of Pragati Maidan was envisaged in two phases.

As the winter is about to set in, the air quality in Delhi started to deteriorate alarmingly. The overall air quality index (AQI) recorded on Sunday was 201 which falls in the poor category, according to Centre-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR). On Saturday, the AQI of the national capital stood at 300. An AQI between 0-50 is considered ‘good’, 51-100 ‘satisfactory’, 101-200 ‘moderate’, 201-300 ‘poor’, 301-400 ‘very poor’, and 401-500 ‘severe’. Delhi’s neighbouring regions of Faridabad and Gurgaon both recorded poor air quality.

The PM10 level (presence of particles with diameter less than 10 micrometres) in Delhi stood at 180 and the PM2.5 level was recorded at 91, according to the data. Authorities have predicted further deterioration of air quality in the coming days.