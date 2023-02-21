Scuffle at Sonu Nigam music concert over selfie in Chembur, one injured

A colleague of singer Sonu Nigam sustained injuries after a scuffle broke out during a music concert event held in suburban Chembur on Monday night, police said, as reported by ANI.

A complaint was registered against the accused at the Chembur police station. Hemrajsingh Rajput, DCP, Zone 6 told the news agency that the accused is identified as Swapnil Phaterpekar, and his intention was apparently to take a photo with the singer.

“After the live concert, Sonu Nigam was coming down from the stage when a man held him. After objection, he pushed Sonu Nigam and two other men with him from the steps, and one of those two men sustained injuries,” the DCP said.

He added, “As per interaction with Sonu Nigam, the incident didn’t seem to be intentional, it was done by a single person. The volunteers then controlled the situation. Only one name in FIR. It’s just a case where the singer was held by the accused maybe due to the intention of having photo.”

A case has been registered under IPC sections 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) based on Nigam’s complaint.

Speaking about the incident, Sonu Nigam said that the motive for filing the police complaint was to warn people not to “forcefully” take selfies.

“After the concert, I was coming down from stage when a man Swapnil Prakash Phaterpekar held me. Then he pushed Hari & Rabbani who came to save me. Then I fell on steps. I filed a complaint so that people should think about forcefully taking selfies and causing scuffle,” the singer told ANI.

After the concert, I was coming down from stage when a man Swapnil Prakash Phaterpekar held me. Then he pushed Hari & Rabbani who came to save me. Then I fell on steps. I filed a complaint so that people should think about forcefully taking selfies & causing scuffle: Sonu Nigam https://t.co/RVFONXeQ79 pic.twitter.com/JxtfCVIaQj — ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2023

An official said that based on a preliminary probe, the incident happened when a local politician’s son wanted a selfie with the singer. However, the singer’s team didn’t recognise him and pushed him aside which led to a scuffle between the politician’s supporters and Nigam’s team, reported The Indian Express.

Nigam and his team left the team after the incident.