SC/ST Protection Act: Bharat Bandh claims 4 lives in Madhya Pradesh, Internet service blocked in Gwalior; top developments

Visuals of vehicles set ablaze during protest in Muzaffarnagar. (Photo: ANI)

Bharat Bandh: Four people have lost their lives in the Bharat Bandh called over SC/ST protection Act in the state of Madhya Pradesh. Makrand Deuskar, the IG Law and Order said that four people have died in protests in Gwalior and Morena. Several Dalit organisations on April 1 called for a bandh on April 2 expressing concerns over the alleged “dilution” of SCs/STs (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. This protest comes after the Supreme Court on March 20 diluted certain provisions of the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act, in a bid to protect ‘honest’ public servants discharging bona fide duties from being blackmailed with false cases under the Act.

The protest is aimed at voicing criticism over the apex court’s verdict by the Dalits and the Opposition who claim that the dilution of the Act will lead to more discrimination and crime against the backward community, according to PTI. The protest has affected the lives of people in the state of Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, among other places, it has also affected the school students undergoing their board examination papers.

In light of the protest, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) postponed Class 12 and Class 10 examinations scheduled to be held today in Punjab at the request of the state government in view of the ‘Bharat Bandh’.

The protest has also disrupted railway services in Delhi as protestors stopped several trains outside Delhi including the Dehradun Express and the Ranchi Rajdhani, to enforce an all India shutdown against the dilution of the SC/ST Act, according to officials. The Delhi Police and Railway Protection Force personnel have been working to get people off the tracks. Not just the train services, traffic at many areas of the city have come to a standstill. The protesters gathered at Mandi House protesting the Supreme Court order. According to the police, the protesters have also blocked one of the carriageways of Barakhamba Road affecting the traffic on the stretch.

The police have detained nearly 30 people for disrupting the normal life in the state of Rajasthan as several Dalit groups were protesting against the Supreme Court order on the SC/ST Act today and they had blocked rail and road traffic and vandalised public property, including a train.