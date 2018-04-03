SC/ST Act: Supreme Court agrees to open court hearing on Centre’s review petition, hearing at 2pm

Supreme Court agrees for an open court hearing on Centre’s review plea on SC/ST Act

The Supreme Court today agreed to an open court hearing on the Centre’s petition seeking review of its order on SC/ST Act. The SC bench comprising CJI Justice Dipak Misra, Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel and Justice Uday Umesh Lalit listed the plea for 2 pm after the government sought an early hearing in the matter.

The court’s order came after Attorney General KK Venugopal mentioned the matter seeking the constitution of a bench comprising Justices Goel and Lalit which had pronounced the March 20 judgement.

The government had yesterday filed a review plea in the apex court asking it to reconsider its order on diluting stringent provisions in the law. Union Law Minister had told reporters the government doesn’t agree with the court’s observations and that it is committed to the welfare of marginalised section of the society.

A major controversy erupted last month when the top court diluted certain provisions in the law, prohibiting automatic arrest of government servants among others. The court had observed that law could be misused against the government officials and hence changes were required. The court had passed its order on a plea filed by a Maharashtra based government official.