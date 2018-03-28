SC/ST Act issue: Rahul Gandhi, other Congress leaders meet President

Gandhi had said that the dilution of arrest provisions in the SC/ST Act by the Supreme Court comes in the backdrop of “growing” atrocities on Dalits and tribals across the country.

A Rahul Gandhi-led Congress delegation on Wednesday met President Ram Nath Kovind to raise their concerns on dilution of the provisions of arrest in the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and seek his intervention. The Congress delegation met the President around 5:30 pm today and handed over a memorandum. Earlier, Gandhi had said that the dilution of arrest provisions in the SC/ST Act by the Supreme Court comes in the backdrop of “growing” atrocities on Dalits and tribals across the country.

“The Supreme Court ruling diluting provisions of arrest in the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act comes in the backdrop of growing atrocities against Dalits and Adivasis across India,” Gandhi said on the Twitter. “Leaders from opposition parties will meet President Kovind this evening to share their concerns,” the Congress chief added. A number of parties have protested on the issue and have demanded that the government seek an immediate review of the Supreme Court judgement or bring amendments in the law.

Earlier, a delegation of the National Commission of Scheduled Castes (NCSC) also met President Kovind. The NCSC delegation recommended that the government file a review petition against the Supreme Court verdict on the SC/ST Act. The NCSC said that the order will increase the suffering of victims of atrocities and create problems in securing justice for dalits.

Led by Chairman Ram Shankar Katheria, the delegation also submitted a representation to Kovind. In its meeting with the President, Commission communicated that that the people belonging scheduled castes community face problems during the lodging of FIRs and subsequent investigations. It added that the first hand experience of the members of the panel reveals that there many hurdles for them in getting justice.

“The stark reality on the ground is that the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act is very weakly implemented and that in most cases the victims of atrocities are pitted against a system traditionally aligned against them and with an ingrained caste based prejudice against the SCs and STs,” the representation stated.