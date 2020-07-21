‘Scripted story, Ashok Gehlot is producer and director’: Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Congress crisis in Rajasthan

Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has denied allegations of hatching a conspiracy with former deputy CM Sachin Pilot to pull down the Ashok Gehlot government in Rajasthan.

Shekhawat, who has been served notice by the SOG of the state police to join the probe into allegations of horse-trading, took a swipe at the activities of Congress MLAs belonging to Ashok Gehlot camp who are staying at a luxury resort on the outskirts of Jaipur.

“Amid this pandemic, you play antakshari, cook Italian food. Rajasthan is watching,” the Union minister who comes from Rajasthan tweeted.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Shekhawat said that the political crisis in Rajasthan is scripted by CM Gehlot himself.

“It is a scripted story, and Gehlot is the producer and director; he has decided the climax, too. If there is a deviation from the climax he has decided, one can see his restlessness. If you go back to the last few days, you can see that whenever there are reports of Congress leadership being in touch with Pilot, Gehlot showed frustration,” he said.

He underlined that Rajasthan has seen a worrying spike in coronavirus cases and said that the future of people in the state is in darkness.

The Congress party has accused Gajendra Singh Shekhawat of trying to topple the Ashok Gehlot government with the help of Sachin Pilot. CM Gehlot has repeatedly accused the opposition BJP of attempting to dislodge his government much like the Madhya Pradesh episode where the Congress collapsed after the rebellion of Jyotiraditya Scindia.

The Union Jal Shakti minister and Jodhpur MP has been accused by the Congress of a role in bribing MLAs. He has been served notice by SOG to join interrogation. He was also named in one of two FIRs filed based on an audio tape that emerged online last week.