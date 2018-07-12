Screening of PM Modi’s speech stopped forcibly in Kolkata, claims BJP, blames Mamata Banerjee’s TMC

Chatterjee, a Trinamool Congress turncoat, alleged that the BJP had organized screening in Bhawanipur area of the West Bengal capital but were “stopped by some people.”

A controversy has erupted over the screening of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s interaction with women associated with Self Help Groups in Kolkata with actress-turned BJP leader Locket Chatterjee accusing ruling TMC workers of forcefully stopping it. Chatterjee, a Trinamool Congress turncoat, alleged that the BJP had organized screening in Bhawanipur area of the West Bengal capital but were “stopped by some people.”

“TMC workers are behind this, they don’t want this program to be screened,” she said. So far, there has been no response from the TMC’s side regarding the matter.

PM Modi was addressing the women through video conferencing on the Narendra Modi (NaMo) app. The interaction was aimed at highlighting the positive changes various Self Help Groups have brought at the rural level.

“Today you take any sector, you will see women are working in large numbers. The country’s agriculture sector and dairy sector can’t be imagined without the contribution of women,” the Prime Minister said. Some of the groups, which participated in Thursday’s interaction were from Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Rural Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NRLM), Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana (DDU-GKY) and Rural Self Employment Training Institutes (RSETIs).

This is not the first time that a screening of PM Modi’s speech or event has run into trouble in this state. Last year, the Mamata Banerjee government did not allow the universities and the higher education institutions across the state to show its students the speech of PM Modi on the occasion of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya’s centenary celebration and 125th year of Swami Vivekananda’s Chicago address.

Back then, the University Grants Commission (UGC) had sent letters to universities and other institutes of higher education to arrange facilities to teachers and students to view Modi’s speech on September 11 last year. West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee claimed that the Centre was “forcibly” trying to impose the order. “This is nothing but an attempt to saffronise the education system in the country. I have never seen such a ‘Tughlaqi’ decision ever,” Chatterjee alleged.