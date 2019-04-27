‘Scorpion’ remark against PM Modi: Delhi court summons Shashi Tharoor on June 7

By: |
Published: April 27, 2019 5:34:03 PM

On October 28, 2018, the Thiruvananthapuram MP had said that an RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) leader had compared PM Modi to a "scorpion sitting on a Shivling." The statement was made during the Bangalore Literature Festival.

Delhi BJP leader Rajiv Babbar had filed a case against Tharoor alleging that his statement hurt the religious sentiments. (PTI Photo)

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor will have to appear before Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court on June 7, 2019 in connection with his ‘scorpion remark’ against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Delhi BJP leader Rajiv Babbar had filed a case against Tharoor alleging that his statement hurt the religious sentiments. Babbar further called Tharoor’s statement as intolerable abuse and absolute vilification of the faith of millions of common people. The case was registered under sections 499 and 500 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

“There’s an extraordinarily striking metaphor expressed by an unnamed RSS source to a journalist, who expressed their frustration to curb Modi- ‘Modi is like a scorpion sitting on a ‘shivling’. You can’t remove him with your hand and you cannot hit it with a ‘chappal'(slipper) either,” news agency ANI quoted Tharoor as saying.

Meanwhile, a Patna court has summoned Congress president Rahul Gandhi to appear before it on May 20, 2019, in a case related to the defamation suit against him by Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Sushil Modi.

In a separate incident, a complaint was lodged at Bihar’s Ara Civil court by an advocate against Rahul Gandhi and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav. The complaint was registered over Gandhi repeatedly asking the crowd to chant ‘chowkidar chor hai’ at a rally on Friday, April 26, in Samastipur where RJD leader and former state deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav was also present.

