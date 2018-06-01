Scorching heat! Power demand in Delhi-NCR crosses whopping 6,526 MW mark

Power demand in Delhi-NCR crosses whopping 6,526 MW mark.

Power demand in the national capital has touched record high this summer due to the intense heatwave. The city has broken its own peak power demand record of 6,526 MW. On Friday, the power consumption hit a new high of 6,651 MW at 3.36 pm (1st June). Usually, the national capital sees its power demand peaking in June or July. In June last year, the electricity consumption was recorded of 6,526 MW. The number of times the demand has peaked in last month is much higher than the previous year. It is being believed that over the next few weeks, the demand may cross all past records. On Thursday, the demand was peaked at 6,417 MW. Delhi government is preparing for a peak of 7,000 MW this summer.

Delhi government had already directed the power companies to be on alert and prepare for any crisis. The AAP government has also begun the process of penalising power companies for unscheduled power cut. Earlier this week, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking him to direct the Ministry of Railways to provide rakes for transporting coal to Dadri (I AND II), Jhajhar and Badarpur power plants in Delhi-NCR region.

“As informed, this coal shortage is primarily attributable to non-availability of transportation rakes with Indian Railways due to which available coal is not getting transported to the NCR thermal (power) stations,” the letter reads.

“It is therefore requested to kindly intervene personally and give necessary directions to the Railways for providing rakes/wagons on priority for transportation of coal in order to avoid load shedding or any major grid incidence leading to major blackouts in Delhi,” Kejriwal told Prime Minister in the letter.