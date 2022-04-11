Scope for Mechanisation and Digitisation is Immense in Agricultural sector

Sustainable growth is an aspect discussed at various levels, including the agriculture sector. Mechanisation and digitisation have played a crucial role and in the last year, the growth in the farm equipment sector shows the potential the market has in the coming years.

Various industry experts at the FE Agri Tech Summit 2022 have shared their views on what should be the way forward. The panel discussion consisted of industry experts such as TR Kesavan, Chairman of FICCI National Agriculture Committee & Group President TAFE, Antony Cherukara, CEO of VST Tillers Tractors, Pradeep Ranjan, Senior Principal Scientist, Center of Excellence for Farm Machinery, Seema Gupta, Owner, Rajasthan Tractor Machinery, and Arun Malhotra, Industry Veteran and Former MD, Nissan India, discuss the role of farm mechanism and the digitisation for green and sustainable growth.