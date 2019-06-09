SCO Summit: Modi-Xinping meeting on cards in Bishkek

New Delhi | Published: June 9, 2019 3:05:43 PM

The SCO meeting is slated to be held on June 13-14.

pm modi, narendra modi, xi xinping, india, china, india china bilateral ties, sco summitPM Modi and Xinping will again meet in Bishkek on the sidelines of the Summit

PM Narendra Modi is likely to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit later this week, to be held in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan. It will be the first meeting of both leaders since Modi assumed charge for the second term. The SCO meeting is slated to be held on June 13-14. In 2017, both India and Pakistan were admitted in the eight-member bloc.

Recently, Indian envoy in China, Vikram Misri had said that both leaders will meet on sidelines of the summit.The envoy, while referring to last year’s informal meeting between both leaders “it is worth mentioning that in 2018, both leaders met four times on the sidelines of different multi-lateral meetings.” PM Modi and Xinping will again meet in Bishkek on the sidelines of the Summit, he added.

During the 2018 Wuhan Summit, both leaders were credited to have put bilateral relations back on track that got soured during Doklam standoff.

Following the meeting between Modi and Xinping, both India and China took steps to improve ties on a number of issues. Last year, PM Modi met Jinping on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Argentina. During their meeting, both discussed joint efforts to further improve mutual trust and friendship.

Xinping, in a rare gesture, had called Modi and congratulated him much before Lok Sabha elections results were announced officially.

On Sunday, PM Modi met with Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena. During the meeting both leaders discussed issues related mutual interest. The prime minister is the first foreign leader to visitthe country after the Easter attacks last April.

“PM @narendramodi and President of Sri Lanka @MaithripalaS discussed bilateral issues of mutual interest. A banquet was hosted in honour of PM by President @MaithripalaS #Neighbourhoodfirst,” MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

