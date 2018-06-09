SCO Secretary General calls on PM Narendra Modi, hails India’s contributions to bloc

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today met the Secretary General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Secretary General Rashid Alimov here and had meaningful discussions with him on ways through which India’s participation can strengthen the bloc.

The meeting came hours after Modi landed in this picturesque coastal city of China's Shandong province. "On the eve of #SCOSummit, Secretary General, Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Rashid Alimov calls on the PM @narendramodi. SCO Secretary General said that India is contributing greatly to the organisation since it became a full member of SCO in 2017. #IndiainSCO," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

“PM @narendramodi and Mr Alimov had meaningful discussions on ways through which India’s participation can strengthen the SCO,” the Prime Minister’s Office tweeted. During his meeting with Modi, Alimov conveyed to him that the International Day of Yoga would be celebrated at the SCO Headquarters in Beijing on June 16. It is for the first time the Indian prime minister will be attending the SCO summit after India along with Pakistan became full-fledged members of the grouping last year.

The SCO currently has eight member countries which represents around 42 per cent of the world’s population and 20 per cent of the global GDP. India was an observer at the SCO since 2005 and has generally participated in the ministerial-level meetings of the grouping which focus mainly on security and economic cooperation in the Eurasian region.