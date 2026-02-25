Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Wednesday strongly condemned the VIP protocol prepared for the BSNL director’s visit to Prayagraj, calling the arrangements improper, unacceptable and a violation of established rules.

The minister confirmed that a show-cause notice has been issued to Vivek Banzal, director (consumer fixed access) at BSNL, seeking an explanation within seven days, adding that an appropriate action would follow.

“I have made it very clear that this is improper and a violation of established rules and traditions. It is unacceptable, it is shocking,” Scindia said, indicating that the government has taken serious note of the incident.

The controversy erupted after an internal BSNL document detailing elaborate arrangements for Banzal’s proposed two-day visit went viral. The plan reportedly involved deployment of nearly 50 officials to manage logistics and personal comfort, including arrangements for toiletries, bath kits and other personal items.

Beyond Absurd

This triggered widespread criticism over alleged misuse of public resources and VIP culture within a state-run telecom company. The proposed visit, scheduled for February 25-26, was subsequently cancelled, and BSNL acknowledged that the arrangements were not in line with its professional standards.

Accountability in ‘New India’

Scindia said that adherence to institutional discipline and established protocol is critical in public service, and any deviation would not be tolerated. The government, he added, will ensure due process while taking action in the matter.