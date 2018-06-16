Scientific research products should be people friendly, says M Venkaiah Naidu

Naidu said “after being elected as a peoples representative in 1978, I have been touring various research institutions in the country to find out what benefits they are extending to the society.” (PTI)

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu today said scientific research products should be made people-friendly to benefit humanity. Scientific and research institutes should also aim at reducing cost of production, find methods for value addition and generate gainful employment, he said. The vice president said this while interacting with the research scholars and faculty members of North Eastern Regional Institute of Science and Technology (NERIST) at Nirjuli, near here. He said farmers cultivating for 50 years having skills in cultivation and the faculty members of scientific institutes having technology if combined together could give the much desired results. He asked scientific and research institutes to adopt ‘lab to land’ technology to benefit the humanity.

Naidu said “after being elected as a peoples representative in 1978, I have been touring various research institutions in the country to find out what benefits they are extending to the society.”

Earlier in the day, Naidu laid the foundation stone of seepage management system and storm water drainage system of Itanagar town at Dorjee Khandu convention hall here in presence of Arunachal Pradesh Governor Brig (Retd) B D Mishra, Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein and other ministers. The vice-president had arrived in Itanagar yesterday on his maiden two-day visit to Arunachal Pradesh.