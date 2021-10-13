‘Schools with more women staff see more quarrel’: Rajasthan minister Govind Singh Dotsara courts controversy

Dotasra, who is also Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee president, said that the Rajasthan government has always ensured the security and comfort of women and offered preferred postings in jobs.

Rajasthan education minister Govind Singh Dostara waded into controversy with a bizarre statement at an event organised on International Girl Child Day in Jaipur. Dotasra said that schools with more women staff witness more squabbles. He added that if women staff can sort these issues out, they would be always ahead of men. The minister said that as a result of squabbles, the principal or the teachers have to resort to ‘Saridon’ – a popular medicine for headaches.

Dotasra, who is also Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee president, said that the Rajasthan government has always ensured the security and comfort of women and offered preferred postings in jobs. However, women staffers always seem to have issues among themselves.

“As the head of your department, there are more fights among you. In a school which have more women, then it is all ‘vaare nyaare’ (all spoiled)..Then the principal will take Saridon or the other teacher will have to take it. Sometimes there are fights for CCA, sometimes fight over coming late or sometimes for coming early, but I understand that this happens. If you work out these petty issues, then you would find yourselves always ahead of the men” said Dotasra.

His remarks did not go well with many calling the leader out for his ‘misogynistic’ statement. Political commentator Shehzad Poonawala termed the remarks ‘shocking’.

“Shocking misogynistic statement by Education Minister of Rajasthan. But Hathras lobby silent. Says “Fights are bound to happen in the school where there is women’s staff.” Education Minister and State Congress President Govind Dotasara,” said Poonawala.

This is not the first time that Dotsara made headlines for wrong reasons. He had courted controversy in July as well when the opposition had accused him of wrongdoing after his two relatives were selected for the state administrative services. He had, however, denied all allegations and said that the Rajasthan Administrative Services (RAS) exams are conducted transparently and only capable candidates succeed in it.

A few days ago, Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar had waded into troubled waters after saying that modern Indian women prefer to stay single and are unwilling to give birth even after marriage. He had also said that they desire children by surrogacy. Sudhakar had made the remarks during the World Mental Health Day at the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurological Sciences (NIMHANS). He had later clarified that his intention was not to single out women and it was based on a survey.