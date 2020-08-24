‘School where only headmaster’s child tops the class’: BJP leader’s dig at Congress amid leadership crisis

BJP leader Narottam Mishra’s dig at Congress as it faces leadership crisis in decades.

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Narottam Mishra on Monday took a dig at the Congress as it faces its worst leadership crisis in two decades. Mishra, a minister in the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government equated the Congress party to “a school where the principal’s child always tops the exams”.

He also said that next generation in the Congress party is ready to lead the grand old party, as he referred to Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s children.

“There are many eligible candidates in Congress (for post of party chief) like Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Raihan Vadra & Miraya Vadra. Congress members should understand that Congress is like a school where only the headmaster’s child tops the class,” Narottam Mishra said.

The Congress party is in the midst of a leadership crisis ever since Rahul Gandhi resigned from the president post following a poor show in the general elections 2019. Gandhis have headed the Congress for much of its 134-year history.

The party seems to be divided into two factions — a group demanding a full time active leadership and another demanding Rahul’s return to the post. However, Rahul has been firm on his decision not to return to the post despite several requests from party leaders. Rahul and his sister Priyanka have insisted that a non-Gandhi should be made the president of the party. Rahul led the Congress from December 2017 to July 2019.

Meanwhile, a crucial Congress working committee meeting is currently underway in Delhi to discuss leadership issues. The meeting takes place as its members stand divided on the leadership issue.

Reports say that Sonia Gandhi may offer to resign at the meeting after around 20 leaders wrote to her demanding a full-time, visible president and overhauling of the organisational structure including elections to the CWC and reconstitution of the Parliamentary board.