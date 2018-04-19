School where ex-President Abdul Kalam began his education goes without electricity

The late ‘Missile Man’, a native of this island, had studied in the school, when it was an elementary school decades ago. (PTI)

The school where former President APJ Abdul Kalam began his education has gone without electricity for the past two days with supply being snapped owing to non-payment of consumption charges. Power supply to the Mandapam Panchayat Union Middle School (No.1) was disconnected by the electricity department as the local body had not paid bill dues for over two years, education department officials said today.

The late ‘Missile Man’, a native of this island, had studied in the school, when it was an elementary school decades ago. Officials said the Panchayat Union had to pay arrears to the tune of Rs 10,500 per year which had accumulated for over two years and hence they were forced to disconnect supply.

Panchayat Union officials said the dues would be settled immediately and electricity would restored by tomorrow. Students of the middle school, where Kalam had inaugurated a library and a computer room in January 2011, were put to hardship due to lack of power supply.

This is the second time power supply had been disconnected to the school in recent years for non-payment of bills, the previous occasion being two years ago.