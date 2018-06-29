School principal arrested for ‘showing disrespect’ to Uttarakhand CM, angry Rawat orders suspension

The principal of a government school in Nagaon area of Uttarkashi district, Uttara Bahuguna, requested the CM that she be transferred from the remote location. (File: PTI)

A 57-year-old school principal was ordered to be arrested and suspended by Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat after she allegedly used abusive language and showed indecency in front of the CM. The incident happened on June 28 at the Janata Darbar of the chief minister where the principal was present with a transfer request.

The principal of a government school in Nagaon area of Uttarkashi district, Uttara Bahuguna, requested the CM that she be transferred from the remote location. Her claim was that she has been posted in remote locations for the last 25 years.

After Rawat dismissed her request, Bahuguna began arguing with him and subsequently, Rawat lost his cool. Rawat shouted several times into the microphone, “Suspend karo ise abhi (Suspend her immediately). Take her into police custody.”

A video shared on social media platforms shows Bahuguna leaving the Janata Darbar hurling abuses at the CM. Soon after the incident, she was taken into custody under Section 151 of the CrPc. However, she was released in the evening.

Speaking to The Indian Express after the incident, Bahuguna said, “I have no problem in doing my job, but I’ve been posted in remote areas for 25 years. Before the Uttarkashi village, I was posted in a remote area in Uttarkashi district’s Chinyalisaur. My husband used to take care of my two children, but after his death in August last year there is no one to take care of my children. Also, I am too old to work in remote areas.”

After the incident, the CM, said, “All transfers of government employees will be done under the state’s Transfer Act.”

The Uttarakhand Annual Transfer for Public Servants Act, 2011, provides for compulsory transfer from remote locations. It states that an employee who has completed four years or more at the place of their present posting in a remote area shall be compulsorily transferred to an accessible area. It also provides that the employees who have completed four years at their present place of posting but have served in remote areas during whole service period for more than ten years, shall be compulsorily transferred to an accessible area.

Meanwhile, the chief minister came under the attack from the opposition parties following the incident. The Congress party underlined the ‘rude’ behaviour of the CM and also alleged that Rawat lacks patience.