Odisha Hospital Fire: At least 10 people died in Cuttack, Odisha, when a fire broke out in the ICU of the SCB Medical College and Hospital early Monday morning. Several people have been injured and reports suggest the death toll may rise as many are feared trapped.

What caused the fire?

According to the Indian Express, a short circuit on the first floor of the trauma care center’s ICU is suspected to have caused the fire. Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi revealed that 23 patients were admitted to the ICU at the time of the incident.

Odisha CM announces compensation

CM Majhi visited the hospital to review the situation and held meetings with senior officials. He also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 25 lakh for the families of each of the deceased and ordered a judicial probe into the incident, the report mentioned.

Patients on ventilator among the victims

Eyewitnesses said the fire broke out between 2:30 am and 3 am. While the exact cause is still being investigated, officials believe a short circuit may have triggered the blaze. Fire brigade teams quickly reached the spot and brought the fire under control. However, officials said several ICU patients who were on ventilator support died due to suffocation caused by smoke. The hospital authorities are yet to confirm the final number of casualties, as per the report.

Meanwhile, the remaining patients were immediately shifted to ICUs in other wards of the medical college. Many of them are reported to be in critical condition.