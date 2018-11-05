Scare for passengers! Indigo pilot sends distress call just before landing in Chennai

In the last three years, the number of technical snags in airlines has shot up from 15,048 in 2014 to 24,791 in 2017.

India’s largest domestic airline Indigo on Sunday suffered yet another technical glitch in one of its plane engines. The incident happened in flight which took off from Andhra Pradesh’s Rajahmundry city to Chennai.

According to a report in The Hindustan Times, the engine of the plane shut down just before landing at the Chennai airport. Following the failure of the engines, a full emergency was declared at the airport as the flight aborted landing on its final approach, the report said.

The incident forced the pilot of the flight to send a distress call — glitch scared the passengers on the plane. Later, the airline informed about the incident and said: “An IndiGo flight 6E 7123 operating on Rajahmundry-Chennai route suffered a technical glitch on one of its engines just before landing at Chennai. The aircraft landed safely.”

Just a day before of this incident, a Kolkata-bound A320 neo plane of IndiGo had suffered a bird strike. After the incident, the plane returned to Lucknow.

In the last two years, IndiGo has reported multiple technical glitches in its flights. This year in July, IndiGo revised its number of technical glitches from 340 to 14,628.

In the last three years, the number of technical snags in airlines has shot up from 15,048 in 2014 to 24,791 in 2017.