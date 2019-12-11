SC to Thursday consider in-chamber review pleas in Ayodhya case

Justice Khanna is the only judge who was not a part of the 5-judge constitution bench that had delivered the historic verdict.
A batch of pleas seeking review of the November 9 verdict in Ayodhya land dispute case, which cleared the way for construction of a Ram Temple at the disputed site, will be considered in-chamber by the Supreme Court on Thursday.
The in-chamber proceeding will be taken up by a bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde and also comprising Justices D Y Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan, S A Nazeer and Sanjeev Khanna.
Justice Khanna is the only judge who was not a part of the 5-judge constitution bench that had delivered the historic verdict.
He replaces the then Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, who has since retired.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.