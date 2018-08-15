SC to hear Tamil Nadu plea against NGT order giving Vedanta access to Tuticorin plant

The Supreme Court will hear on Friday the Tamil Nadu government’s appeal against the National Green Tribunal’s August 9 order allowing mining major Vedanta to enter the administrative unit inside its Sterlite copper plant in Tuticorin.

NGT had observed that no environmental damage would be caused by allowing access to the administrative block in the factory in Thoothukudi, but had refused the company to have access to its production unit. It had also asked the district magistrate to ensure it, besides directing the Tamil Nadu State Pollution Control Board to submit an analysis of the baseline pollution data of the State Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu in Tuticorin (Thoothukudi) to ascertain the level of pollution.

The state government had on May 28 ordered the state pollution control board to seal and “permanently” close the mining group’s copper plant following violent protests over pollution concerns.

After Sterlite announced its plans to expand the Tuticorin plant, villagers around it started fresh protests that continued for over 100 days, culminating in the May 22 police firing on protestors that claimed 13 lives and left scores injured. Following these protests and police firing, the plant was closed on March 27.

The Sterlite plant had made headlines in March 2013 when a gas leak had led to the death of one person and injuries to several others, after which then chief minister J Jayalalithaa had ordered its closure.

The company had then appealed to the NGT which had overturned the government order. The state had then moved the top court, which in April 2013 had allowed the plant to function in Tuticorin in public interest, but asked the company to pay `100 crore as compensation for polluting land and water by running it without approvals.