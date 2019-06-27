SC to hear rebel AAP MLA Devender Sehrawat’s plea challenging disqualification notice

Published: June 27, 2019 11:26:50 AM

A vacation bench comprising justices Sanjiv Khanna and B R Gavai on Thursday told senior advocate Soli Sorabjee, appearing for Sehrawat, that the matter will be listed for hearing on Friday.

The Supreme Court has agreed to hear on Friday a plea by rebel AAP MLA Devender Sehrawat challenging the disqualification notice issued to him by the Delhi Assembly Secretariat for joining the BJP allegedly before the Lok Sabha polls.

The bench told Sorabjee to serve a copy of the petition to the parties, including the Delhi Assembly Speaker and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

