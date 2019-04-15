SC to hear on April 22 BJP MLA Pabubha Manek’s plea challenging HC order invalidating his election

The Gujarat High Court had on April 12 set aside the election of Manek for submitting a defective nomination form and ordered by-election for the seat.

The Supreme Court Monday agreed to hear on April 22 the appeal of BJP leader Pabubha Manek challenging the Gujarat High Court’s decision invalidating his election from Dwarka Assembly seat. A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said it will hear the appeal on next Monday.

The Gujarat High Court had on April 12 set aside the election of Manek for submitting a defective nomination form and ordered by-election for the seat.

Manek’s victory from the Dwarka Assembly constituency in 2017 was challenged in the high court by his opponent and Congress candidate Meramanbhai Goria.