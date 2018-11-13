SC to hear final arguments in Income Tax case against Rahul and Sonia Gandhi on December 4

The Supreme Court Tuesday fixed December 4 for final arguments on petitions filed by Congress President Rahul Gandhi and his mother Sonia Gandhi challenging the Delhi High Court order refusing to give them relief in a case of re-opening of their tax assessments for 2011-12.

The apex court did not issue any notice on their petitions as the Income Tax department was represented by its counsel.

The Income Tax department had filed a caveat in the apex court that it should be heard in case any appeal is filed against the high court order.

READ ALSO | No urgency in AJL’s plea challenging Centre’s order ending National Herald building lease: Delhi HC

A caveat is a legal procedure by which an application is filed by any party to the litigation to pre-empt an ex-parte order.

After a brief hearing, a bench comprising Justices A K Sikri and S A Abdul Nazeer said, “Since respondent (Income Tax department) has put in appearance, we are not issuing a formal notice. However, we are fixing the matter for final arguments on December 4”.

The appeals were filed by Rahul, Sonia and veteran Congress leader Oscar Fernandes, who have challenged the September 10 verdict of the high court.

The Income Tax matter against the Congress leaders are linked to the National Herald case in which they are also facing a criminal case.