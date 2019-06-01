SC to hear Centre’s plea against HC order that quashed land acquisition

By:
New Delhi | Published: June 1, 2019 1:34:56 AM

A bench headed by Justice MR Shah posted the matter for hearing on Monday after the government sought urgent hearing in the case.

The Supreme Court of India. (Reuters)

The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear the central government’ appeal against the Madras High Court’s April order that quashed the land acquisition proceedings initiated by it and the state government for the `10,000-crore Chennai-Salem eight-lane greenfield expressway project.

The proposed green corridor project is part of the Centre’s ambitious ‘Bharatmala Pariyojana – I’, which involves laying of around 35,000 km of national highways before 2022. A stretch of 277 km of the ambitious Chennai-Salem expressway, which passes through agricultural as well as reserve forest land, aims to cut travel time between the two cities.

The Centre in its appeal said that 9.95 km of reserved forest area had to be acquired for the expressway and this was unavoidable in long linear projects. Due care has to be taken to keep the impact to the barest minimum while finalising the alignment and also adequate measures would be taken to preserve the waterbodies en route by desilting and deepening them, it added.

On April 8, the Madras HC had quashed the land acquisition after holding that environmental clearance was mandatory for the sensitive project as it would have an adverse impact on the environment, including water bodies. The HC also termed the project report of a consultant as “unsatisfactory” and said it needed to be scrapped. Unless a proper study was made, the impact on the forest lands, water bodies, wildlife, flora and fauna cannot be assessed, the HC stated.

The high court’s order had come on a batch of petitions filed by 35 land owners, advocates and politicians including PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss. The 277.30-km highway faced stiff opposition from environmentalists, farmers and residents alleging a loss of agricultural land and damage to forest, flora and fauna.

The government had told the HC that the expressway would actually help in preventing release of around 17 crore kg of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere, which is equivalent to the effect achieved through a 38,000 ha forest area with 75 lakh trees. It said that the consumption of diesel would come down considerably because of shortening of travelling distance between Chennai and Salem by 57 km to 75 km, thus reducing the carbon dioxide emissions.

