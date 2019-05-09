SC to hear Ayodhya land dispute case on Friday

By: |
Published: May 9, 2019 8:33:25 PM

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Friday the issues relating to the Ayodhya's Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case.

SC to hear Ayodhya land dispute case on Friday (IE/ File photo)

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Friday the issues relating to the Ayodhya’s Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case. A notice in this regard was put up on the apex court website which said that the matter will be hard by a five-judge Constitution bench comprising Chief justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices S A Bobde, D Y Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S Abdul Nazeer.

The matter will come for the first time on Friday since March 8 order by which the top court had referred the decades-old politically sensitive case for mediation by a panel headed by former apex court judge F M I Kalifulla for exploring the possibility of an amicable settlement.

Spiritual guru and founder of Art of Living foundation Sri Sri Ravishankar and senior advocate Sriram Panchu, a renowned mediator, are the other two members of the panel of mediators. The panel was asked by the apex court to hold an in-camera proceedings and complete it within eight weeks.

