SC terms Muzaffarpur shelter home case ‘scary’, wants Brajesh Thakur shifted out of Bihar jail

Supreme Court

Coming down hard on the Nitish Kumar-led state government in Bihar, the Supreme Court today asked the state to explain its handling of the Muzaffarpur shelter home case where at least 34 minor minor girls were allegedly molested sexually. Noting that the reports from the probe reveal “shocking, horrible and scary” details of how the crime was committed, the apex court observed that Thakur must be shifted to a jail outside Bihar as he may obstruct the investigation.

“It’s very scary and terrible. What is the Bihar government doing? Brajesh Thakur is a very influential man,” the top court observed durinbg the hearing. Thakur is the main accused in the case. The top court has issued a notice to Thakur, asking why he should not be shifted out of the state, for free and fair investigation.

The incident came to light in May this year when sexual abuse of a number of inmates at the shelter home located in Muzaffarpur was flagged by Mumbai-based Tata Institute of Social Sciences in an audit report. The shelter home was run by an NGO owned by Thakur. Police arrested Thakur in June after lodging an FIR against him.

After a huge outcry, the probe was handed over to CBI in July. State minister Manju Verma had to step down after reports hinted at her husband’s ties with the main accused Thakur.

On Wednesday, a Muzaffarpur court sent a relative of Thakur to three days CBI custody. The probe agency arrested Thakur’s uncle Ramanuj on Tuesday night from Samastipur and produced before Special Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012 court. The court accepted CBI’s plea and sent Ramanuj to its custody for three days.