SC tells ED: No tennis for Karti Chidambaram if he doesn’t appear before you in Aircel, INX cases

The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to give dates as to when Karti Chidambaram, son of senior Congress leader P Chidambaram, would be required for questioning in the INX Media and Aircel-Maxis cases.

A Bench led by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi asked solicitor general Tushar Mehta, appearing for the ED, to seek instructions and give the dates on which the probe agency wanted to question Karti. “We will ensure that he appears before you (ED) and he also goes for his tennis assignment,” the bench said. “No tennis for him if he evades… He will go only when he presents himself before you,” the CJI said, asking the investigative agency to give the dates while keeping in mind Karti’s commitments abroad. It also posted the matter for further hearing on Wednesday.

The court was hearing a plea by Karti seeking the SC’s permission to travel to France, Spain, Germany and the UK for the next few months for international tennis tournaments organised by ‘Totus Tennis Ltd’ having its registered office in the UK. Karti also said that he was associated with tennis as a “former player, current administrator and entrepreneur”.

His plea was opposed by the ED, which claimed that allowing him to travel abroad would jeopardise the pending probe against him in the Aircel-Maxis and INX Media cases. Alleging that he had been “evasive and non-cooperative,” the probe agency had told the Bench that the Aircel Maxis probe is getting “delayed” because of Karti’s frequent foreign travels.

The ED further said Karti, who is also facing proceedings in cases like Aircel-Maxis and money laundering matters, has been “blatantly misusing” the liberty granted by court in allowing him to travel abroad and has been using the same to protract the investigation in the case.

Karti, who has been accused in several cases of corruption, has been permitted to travel abroad by the top court on previous occasions. Karti is being questioned in connection with the INX Media corruption case lodged by the CBI involving alleged kickbacks paid by the media house for obtaining the FIPB clearance for receiving overseas funds to the tune of `305 crore in 2007 when his father was the finance minister in the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance government.

He is accused of having received `10 lakh in kickbacks to clear the foreign investment for INX Media, which was owned by Peter and Indrani Mukherjea.