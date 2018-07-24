SC/ST Act: ‘Wrong message’, says Ram Vilas Paswan on appointment of Justice AK Goel as NGT Chairman

The Lok Janashakti Party (LJP), a constituent of the ruling BJP-led NDA, has expressed reservations over the government’s decision to appoint retired Supreme Court Justice AK Goel as the Chairman of the National Green Tribunal (NGT). LJP president and Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan has said that the government shouldn’t have appointed Goel as the Chairman of the green body as he had earlier this year diluted some stringent provisions of the SC/ST Act that had led to a massive nationwide protest by Dalit groups, killing at least nine.

Paswan, who himself is a Dalit, told reporters on Monday that several Dalit MPs of the NDA have ‘expressed concerns’ over the ‘wrong message’ being sent by the appointment of Goel to the post. Paswan noted that “he is the same judge judge who had ruled against the SC/ST Act”.

“Several members raised the issue of the judge who ruled against the Dalit Act and the UGC… he has been made chairman of the tribunal… people expressed concern that this sends a wrong message,” he told reporters after a meeting of NDA’s Dalit MPs at his residence.

Paswan said that a delegation of MPs will soon meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi to apprise him about the issues discussed in the meeting on Monday.

Chirag Paswan, son of Ram Vilas Paswan and also a Lok Sabha MP, said that as a leader of the LJP, he will ask the government to remove Goel from the post. Chirag is also the LJP parliamentary board chairperson. He said that Goel’s appointment has irked Dalit organisations who have threatened to launch a stir on August 9.

According to Chirag, there is anger in the society after Goel passed a controversial order making the law toothless. “We have objection to this. He should be removed from the post,” he said.

“As LJP leader I will demand that the government remove him from the post,” Chirag added.

He said that several SC/ST organisations have threatened to protest on August 9 against the dilution of stringent provisions in the law and demanded that the government should bring a Bill in the current session of Parliament to restore the provisions. Chirag added if the government can’t table a Bill to bring back the law in its original form, it should conclude the session August 7 and issue an Ordinance on August 8 to prevent inviting embarrassment on August 9.

Justice Goel was a member of the two-judge bench of the Supreme Court that had on March 20 passed an order that diluted some stringent provisions in the SC/ST Act. The provisions included preventing the immediate arrest of government servants and also allowing the accused to seek anticipatory bail among others. Goel retired earlier this month and was appointed as the chairman of the NGT.