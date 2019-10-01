SC/ST Act: SC admits Centre’s review plea, recalls March 2018 order that forbid automatic arrest

SC recalls March 2018 order that forbid automatic arrest under SC/ST Act.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday partially recalled its directions issued in 2018 which virtually diluted the stringent provisions of the SC/ST Act. The court observed that the struggle of SC/ST community people for equality is still not over in the country.

“SC/ST people still face untouchability, abuse and are being socially outcast,” it said, adding that their struggle for equality and civil rights continues.

The Supreme Court had in its March 2018 verdict made it mandatory for the administration to obtain permission from a competent authority before arresting a person under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989. The order on the Centre’s plea was reserved on September 18 by a bench comprising Justices Arun Mishra, MR Shah and BR Gavai. During the previous hearings, the bench had observed that the 2018 verdict was “against the spirit of the Constitution”.

On Tuesday, the top court recalled directions which mandated prior sanction for the arrest of public servants and private persons under the Act and also did away with the requirement of a preliminary enquiry before an FIR is registered.