SC/ST Act: Ram Vilas Paswan vows to expose Opposition after Cabinet’s clearance to bring back original provisions

The Lok Janashakti Party (LJP) of Ram Vilas Paswan has welcomed the Union Cabinet’s decision to clear a bill that seeks to restore the diluted provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. Paswan, a Minister in the Modi government and the founder of Dalit Sena, said that his outfit will not take part in the August 9 ‘Bharat Bandh’ called by various Dalits groups to protest against the government’s ‘inaction’.

Hailing the Cabinet’s decision, Paswan said that the move is a slap for those who had called the BJP-led NDA government anti-Dalit. Paswan, who himself is a Dalit and hails from the backward state of Bihar, said that the government was concerned about protecting the rights of the Dalits and other marginalised sections of society.

Paswan said that his LJP and Dalit Sena will hold rallies in different pockets of the country to make people aware about the government’s decision.

“The LJP and Dalit Sena will now hold rallies across the country to welcome the government’s decision,” he said. “This decision is a slap on the faces of those who were calling NDA government anti-Dalit,” he added.

The Cabinet on Wednesday evening cleared a bill that promises to restore the original provisions of the law by overturning the Supreme Court’s March 20 order that had triggered a violent protest, leaving at least 10 dead. The bill will now be tabled in the Parliament with reports suggesting that all parties are likely to support the government.

Paswan also warned opposition parties including the Samajwadi Party of Akhilesh Yadav and Bahujan Samaj Party of Mayawati that he will unmask their anti-Dalit stand and silence on the crucial issue.

Paswan’s LJP had last week issued an ultimatum to the BJP that if it fails to restore the original provisions of the law, it will join the other Dalits groups to register their protest against the government’s failure in fulfilling its own promise.

The Supreme Court had on March 20 passed an order and laid down a set of new guidelines while hearing a plea filed by a government servant from Maharashtra. The court had introduced a set of new provisions including anticipatory bail for accused and permission from a competent authority before arresting a government servant, among others.