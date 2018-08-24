SC seeks West Bengal government’s response on plea seeking CBI probe into killing of BJP workers

SC seeks WB government’s response on plea seeking CBI probe into killing of BJP workers

The Supreme Court today sought response from the West Bengal government on a plea seeking a CBI probe into the killing of three BJP workers in the state. A bench of Justices A K Sikri and Ashok Bhushan issued notice and sought response of the West Bengal government and CBI on a plea filed by BJP leader and advocate Gaurav Bhatia.

Bhatia, appearing in person, said the three disturbing murders of Shaktipad Sarkar, Tirlochan Mahato and Dulal Kumar have taken place in the state but police have not registered FIR and their family members have been allegedly threatened. He said a CBI probe should be ordered and compensation of Rs 50 lakh should be directed to be given to the family members.He also sought security for family members of the victims.

Earlier, the apex court had refused to give an urgent hearing on the plea seeking a CBI probe into the killing of two BJP workers in Purulia district of West Bengal after panchayat polls. The counsel had said that it is a serious matter as the killing of BJP workers have taken place after the panchayat polls in Purulia district.

On May 30, 18-year-old Tirlochan Mahato, a BJP worker from Balrampur village of Purulia district was found hanging from a tree with a poster written in Bengali struck on his back, saying he was killed for canvassing for the BJP during panchayat election. Another death of one Dulal Kumar, also a BJP worker, had taken place on June 2 in a similar manner in the same district.

A local BJP leader in West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas district was hacked to death by unidentified miscreants in Mandir Bazar area of the district on July 28.