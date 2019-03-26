SC seeks CBI report in 2007 DA case against Mulayam Singh, Akhilesh Yadav

The bench was hearing a fresh application by Congress leader Vishwanath Chaturvedi who had sought a direction to the probe agency to apprise the court of the status of the investigation in the assets case. (File photo)

The Supreme Court on Monday asked the CBI to file a status report on the disproportionate assets case against Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Mulayam Singh Yadav and his sons Akhilesh and Prateek.

The DA case was filed in 2007 after allegations that the SP patriarch misused his office as the Uttar Pradesh chief minister to accumulate vast amounts of wealth.

A bench led by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi asked the CBI to file its response within two weeks with regard to the current status of investigation in the assets case against the senior SP leader and his two sons.

“We want to know what has happened to this case? There is a status report of 2007. What has happened? We would like to know whether the case is registered,” the CJI asked the investigating agency, while rejecting the plea of senior counsel CA Sundaram, appearing for Yadavs, that the notice to the CBI be kept in abeyance in the wake of upcoming general elections.

“Timing is not relevant. We want to know what happened? Why should we not ask the CBI as to what happened in terms of orders issued in 2007… We would like to know the status of the probe,” the CJI said.

The bench was hearing a fresh application by Congress leader Vishwanath Chaturvedi who had sought a direction to the probe agency to apprise the court of the status of the investigation in the assets case.

Till date, no FIR has been registered against the Yadavs and it has not only caused “some irremediable and irrecoverable damaged to the whole case, but also raised serious questions of credibility and integrity of our investigating agencies”, the petition said, adding that the disproportionate assets were calculated at Rs 2.63 crore on the basis of tax returns and other reliable documents of Yadavs.

The CBI is duty bound to register a regular case as mandated by the provisions of law and also report the FIR to the jurisdictional magistrate as mandatory and provided by procedure law, he said.

Chaturvedi had in 2005 moved the apex court seeking a direction to the CBI to take appropriate action to prosecute Mulayam Singh Yadav, Akhilesh, his wife Dimple and Prateek, the other son of Mulayam Singh, under the Prevention of Corruption Act for allegedly acquiring assets more than the known source of their income by misusing their power of authority.

On March 1, 2007, the apex court had ordered a CBI inquiry against Mulayam Singh Yadav, sons Akhilesh and Prateek, and Dimple.

In December 2012, the top court had directed the CBI to go ahead with the investigation against Mulayam and his two sons, while dropping investigation against Dimple as she was not then holding any public office.