‘SC said chowkidar chor hai’: Meenakshi Lekhi sues Rahul Gandhi over Rafale remark, hearing in top court on Monday

Congress president Rahul Gandhi. (File Photo)

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Meenakshi Lekhi has sued Congress president Rahul Gandhi over his statement following the Supreme Court’s ruling in the Rafale deal case. Overruling the Centre’s objections, the Supreme Court had on April 10 ruled that documents submitted by the petitioners were admissible as evidence and the case, alleging irregularities in the purchase of the Rafale jets from France, would be heard on its merits. The Centre had said that the documents submitted by the petitioners were stolen documents and were hence not admissible as evidence.

Soon after the verdict, Rahul Gandhi claimed vindication and said that the Supreme Court had accepted that there was corruption in the Rafale deal. “Supreme Court has made it clear that chowkidar allowed the theft. SC has accepted that some sort of corruption took place in the Rafale deal,” Rahul told reporters after the top court’s ruling.

BJP leader Meenakshi Lekhi has now filed a criminal contempt plea against the Congress president over his remarks. The plea will be taken up for hearing by the Supreme Court on Monday.

Repeating his charge that Prime Minister Narendra Modi took Rs 30,000 crore and gave it to Anil Ambani, Rahul said, “The Supreme Court has accepted that. The SC is going to investigate that.”

Thanking the Supreme Court for its decision, Rahul said: “Supreme Court has said – ‘chowkidar ne chori ki hai’.”

The comments had drawn sharp criticism from the BJP with Defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman stating that the Congress president committed a contempt of court by attributing the words “chowkidar chor hai” to the Supreme Court. “The court has not said such a thing,” Sitharaman said.

The Congress had demanded resignations of Sitharaman and Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad a day after the Supreme Court agreed to hear petitions on the basis of confidential documents leaked to the media.

Former Finance Minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram accused Sitharaman of authorising the ‘plea of stolen documents’.

“The order of the Supreme Court in the Rafale Review Petition case is a huge rebuff to the central government which raised the specious plea of ‘stolen documents’. We demand the resignation of the Defence and Law ministers who authorised the plea of ‘stolen documents’,” Chidambaram had tweeted.

Congress spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi added Sitharaman and Prasad “have tried to suppress these documents by calling them stolen and so instructing the law officer to argue before the court.”