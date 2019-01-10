SC reserves verdict on Maharashtra’s plea in Koregaon-Bhima case

By: | Published: January 10, 2019 3:51 PM

The charge-sheet has already been filed by the state police before a local court in the case.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said it would pass orders after the counsel for the parties concluded their arguments.

The Supreme Court on Thursday reserved its verdict on the Maharashtra government’s appeal challenging the refusal of the Bombay High Court to extend the 90-day limit for filing charge-sheet in the Koregaon-Bhima violence case. A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said it would pass orders after the counsel for the parties concluded their arguments.

The top court was hearing an appeal of the state government against the Bombay High Court’s order refusing to extend the time limit of 90 days by another 90 days for filing the probe report in the violence case. The apex court had stayed the Bombay High Court order. The charge-sheet has already been filed by the state police before a local court in the case.

The Pune Police had arrested lawyer Surendra Gadling, Nagpur University professor Shoma Sen, Dalit activist Sudhir Dhawale, activist Mahesh Raut and Kerala native Rona Wilson in June for their alleged links with Maoists under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

