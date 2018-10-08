​​​
  3. SC reserves verdict on Congress leaders’ plea on duplicate voters in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan

SC reserves verdict on Congress leaders’ plea on duplicate voters in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan

The Supreme Court Monday reserved its verdict on pleas of Congress leaders Kamal Nath and Sachin Pilot alleging duplication of voters in the voters' list in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

By: | New Delhi | Published: October 8, 2018 4:04 PM
SC reserves verdict on Congress leaders’ plea on duplicate voters in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan

The Supreme Court Monday reserved its verdict on pleas of Congress leaders Kamal Nath and Sachin Pilot alleging duplication of voters in the voters’ list in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. A bench of Justices A K Sikri and Ashok Bhushan concluded the hearing on the issue in which Election Commission had earlier claimed that attempts were being made to malign the poll panel and get favourable order by fabricating the documents.

The apex court had on August 23, sought reply of poll panel on the petitions filed by Nath and Pilot.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Go to Top