SC rejects PIL seeking fresh probe into Rafale deal

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to re-examine the issue of any irregularities in the deal between India and France for procurement of 36 Rafale jets, saying no case is made out for doing

the same.

A Bench led by Chief Justice UU Lalit dismissed as withdrawn a petition by Delhi-based lawyer ML Sharma seeking a direction to the Centre to get some documents from the French government regarding the deal.

He argued there had been news reports in France that said bribes were paid by Dassault Aviation, the company that manufactures the jets, to a controversial Indian middleman.

“These issues have already been considered by a three-judge bench.

Also read: Why does the Indian Navy need new fighter jets?

“These issues cannot be raised repeatedly,” the SC said.

On December 14, 2018, the SC had dismissed a batch of PILs challenging the deal between India and France for the procurement of 36 Rafale jets, saying there was no occasion to “really doubt the decision-making process” warranting setting aside the contract.