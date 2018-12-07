SC refuses to stay CBI probe against cops for firing during anti-Sterlite protests

By: | Published: December 7, 2018 12:30 PM

The Supreme Court Friday refused to stay the Madras High Court order for a CBI probe against police officials for firing during the anti-Sterlite protests in Tamil Nadu in May this year.

Supreme Court, anti sterlite, sterlite plant, sterlite copper plant, tuticorn plantThe police firing had taken place in Tuticorin district during the anti-Sterlite protests that claimed 13 lives on May 22, 2018.

The Supreme Court Friday refused to stay the Madras High Court order for a CBI probe against police officials for firing during the anti-Sterlite protests in Tamil Nadu in May this year. A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi issued notice to the CBI on the petition filed by the Tamil Nadu government challenging the High Court order. “We have to see the other side,” the bench, also comprising Justice S K Kaul, said when senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi sought a stay of the high court’s order.

The police firing had taken place in Tuticorin district during the anti-Sterlite protests that claimed 13 lives on May 22, 2018. The high court ordered that FIRs be registered against top police officials and officials of the civil administration.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. SC refuses to stay CBI probe against cops for firing during anti-Sterlite protests
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
All about Tata Harrier
Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
On a Slippery Note!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways on fast-track
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition