  • Rajasthan

    Cong 95
    BJP 80
    RLM 0
    OTH 24

  • Madhya Pradesh

    Cong 108
    BJP 112
    BSP 5
    OTH 5

  • Chhattisgarh

    Cong 56
    BJP 25
    JCC 8
    OTH 1

  • Telangana

    TRS-AIMIM 93
    TDP-Cong 19
    BJP 1
    OTH 6

  • Mizoram

    MNF 25
    Cong 10
    BJP 1
    OTH 4

* Total Tally Reflects Leads + Wins

SC refuses to recall its order, dismisses PIL against FM Arun Jaitley

By: | Published: December 11, 2018 11:40 AM

The Supreme Court Tuesday refused to recall its order by which it had imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on a lawyer for filing a PIL against Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, raising allegations relating to the capital reserve of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

PFC, REC, Power Finance Corporation, Rural Electrification Corporation, BSE, NSE, stocks, market, Cabinet Decision, arun jaitley, business news in hindiThe lawyer, who had filed the PIL in his personal capacity, Tuesday sought urgent hearing of his plea alleging that the RBI was in mess as its Governor Urjit Patel has also resigned.

The Supreme Court Tuesday refused to recall its order by which it had imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on a lawyer for filing a PIL against Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, raising allegations relating to the capital reserve of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, which had also dismissed the petition, said it would hear petitioner lawyer M L Sharma only after he deposits Rs 50,000 as cost with the apex court registry.

“We are not going to recall our any order. You deposit Rs 50,000 then only we will hear your any old or new petition,” the bench which also comprised Justices S K Kaul and K M Joseph said.

The lawyer, who had filed the PIL in his personal capacity, Tuesday sought urgent hearing of his plea alleging that the RBI was in mess as its Governor Urjit Patel has also resigned. The apex court, however, did not entertain his plea.

