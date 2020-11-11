  • MORE MARKET STATS

SC refuses to interfere with HC cracker ban, says preserving life more important

By: |
November 11, 2020 1:41 PM

A vacation bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud and Indira Banerjee said though festivals were important, but "life itself has been imperilled now" amid the pandemic.

It had lauded the state government for effectively implementing the court-directed guidelines during the Durga Puja and asked the police to ensure that the norms are strictly enforced on the other festivals as well.

The Supreme Court refused on Wednesday to interfere with the Calcutta High Court order banning the sale and use of firecrackers in West Bengal during Kali Puja, saying preservation of life was more important amid the coronavirus pandemic.

A vacation bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud and Indira Banerjee said though festivals were important, but “life itself has been imperilled now” amid the pandemic. It said the high court knew the local condition better and it should be allowed to do the needful.

Related News

The apex court was hearing an appeal filed by one Gautam Roy and the Burrabazaar Fireworks Dealers Association, challenging the high court order last week banning the use and sale of firecrackers during upcoming festivals, including Kali Puja and Chhath Puja, to curb pollution. Kali Puja will be celebrated on Saturday.

“We are all battling for life in this situation and all of us have elderly people in our home,” it observed. “We are in a situation where, at this time, preservation of life is more important and the high court knows what is required at the ground level.”

It added that the high court had taken care of the interest of citizens, especially senior citizens who may have comorbidities. The high court had directed that the ban would also be in force during the Jagaddhatri Puja, Chhath and Kartik Puja, adding that the guidelines — which were in place during Durga Puja, such as no entry to pandals — would also be in effect.

It had lauded the state government for effectively implementing the court-directed guidelines during the Durga Puja and asked the police to ensure that the norms are strictly enforced on the other festivals as well.

Fifteen people will be allowed in the Kali Puja pandals having an area up to 300 sq metres, and 45 in the bigger ones, the court had said, while disallowing procession during immersion.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. SC refuses to interfere with HC cracker ban says preserving life more important
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Bihar election result seat tally 2020: How BJP, JDU, RJD, Congress, AIMIM, HAM, VIP, LJP, BSP fared
2Those calling us vote-cutter have got ‘befitting’ reply: AIMIM on Bihar results
3Bihar results show wrong to write-off the Left; could have won more seats: Sitaram Yechury