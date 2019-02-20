SC refuses to interfere in appointment of CBI interim chief M Nageswara Rao

Rao, an additional director in CBI, was made interim chief on January 10.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to interfere with the appointment of M Nageswara Rao as the interim director of CBI after its then chief Alok Verma was sent on forced leave by the government.

A bench led by Justice Arun Mishra said no further interference is required as a full-time CBI director has already been appointed. It also refused to go into the issues of more transparency raised by Common Cause, an NGO and the petitioner in this case.

On February 4, Rishi Kumar Shukla, a 1983-batch IPS officer, took charge of the probe agency as a full-fledged director.

Rao, an additional director in CBI, was made interim chief on January 10 till the appointment of a new director after the removal of Verma.

The judgment came on a petition filed by Common Cause which had challenged the appointment of Rao as interim CBI director. It had also sought specific mechanisms to ensure transparency in the process of appointing the CBI director.

The NGO had challenged the appointment, saying it was done without the approval of the high-powered committee headed by the Prime Minister. However, the government had told the apex court that Rao’s appointment as interim director had the approval of the PM-led panel.

“The government of India has attempted to stifle the independence of the institution of the CBI by appointing the Director of the CBI in an arbitrary and illegal manner,” the petition had contended.

It said the mandatory requirement under Section 4A of the Delhi Special Police Establishment (DSPE) Act of 1946 to consult the high-powered selection committee was a statutory measure to make the appointment process of the CBI Director free from government interference.

The plea had alleged that the October 23 last year order of the government appointing Rao as interim CBI director was quashed by the top court on January 8, but the Centre “acted in a completely malafide, arbitrary and illegal manner” to appoint him again in “complete contravention” of the DSPE Act.

Rao also faced the ire of the SC, which had found him guilty of contempt for ordering the transfer of an officer investigating the sexual abuse of children at Bihar’s government-run shelter homes.

Rejecting Rao’s apology, the bench led by CJI Ranjan Gogoi had fined him `1 lakh and asked him to sit in the corner of the court till it rises for the day. “We can send you to jail for up to 30 days,” the court had said before accepting the Attorney General’s request for lenience.