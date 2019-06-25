SC refuses to entertain Gujarat Congress plea against EC decision to hold separate bypolls for 2 RS seats

Published: June 25, 2019 12:43:05 PM

A vacation bench comprising Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice B R Gavai, however, granted liberty to the Gujarat Congress to file 'election petition' after conclusion of polls to the two Rajya Sabha seats.

Gujarat Congress, Election Commission, Gujarat Rajya Sabha seats, Supreme court, SC, Gujarat Congress Rajya Sabha bypollsAn election petition is a procedure to call into question the election results of parliamentary, Assembly or local elections. (Reuters photo)

The Supreme Court Tuesday refused to entertain a plea by the Gujarat Congress challenging the Election Commission’s decision to hold separate bypolls to two Rajya Sabha seats in the state.

A vacation bench comprising Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice B R Gavai, however, granted liberty to the Gujarat Congress to file ‘election petition’ after conclusion of polls to the two Rajya Sabha seats vacated by Union Ministers Amit Shah and Smriti Irani.

An election petition is a procedure to call into question the election results of parliamentary, Assembly or local elections. The two Rajya Sabha seats fell vacant after Shah and Irani got elected the Lok Sabha from Gujarat’s Gandhinagar and Uttar Pradesh’s Amethi, respectively.

The plea was filed by Congress MLA and Leader of Opposition in Gujarat Assembly Pareshbhai Dhanani.

