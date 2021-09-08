SC panel member asks CJI to make report on farm laws public, says it addresses farmer issue

Shetkari Sanghatana president Anil J Ghanwat, in a letter dated September 1 to the CJI, said the committee’s report “has addressed all apprehensions of the farmers”.

A member of the Supreme Court-appointed committee, which was formed to examine the Centre’s three contentious farm laws, has urged the top court to release the panel’s report in the public domain and forward it to the Centre.

Shetkari Sanghatana president Anil J Ghanwat, in a letter dated September 1 to the CJI, said the committee’s report “has addressed all apprehensions of the farmers” and its “recommendations will pave the way to resolve the ongoing farmers’ agitation”.

“As a member of the Committee, especially representing the farmers’ community, I am pained that the issue raised by the farmers aren’t yet resolved and the agitation is continuing. I feel that the report has not been given any attention by the Hon’ble Supreme Court,” his letter stated.

“I am humbly pleading to the Hon’ble Supreme Court to kindly release the report for implementation of its recommendations for peaceful resolution of the stalemate to the farmers’ satisfaction at the earliest,” it added.

On January 12, 2021, the Supreme Court had suspended the implementation of the three farm laws and formed a committee to examine these laws and look into the issues of the agitating farmers. The panel submitted its report to the top court in March 2021. In these two months, the panel scrutinised the farm laws and held several rounds of meetings with a large number of farm organisations, regulated farm markets and food businesses.

Ghanwat also wrote that the the Committee incorporated the opinions and suggestions of all the stakeholders with the aim of maximum benefits to the farmers.

The Indian Express quoted Ghanwat saying that the panel submitted the report five months back but no action has been taken so far to make it public. “Our consultations were exhaustive and we feel once this report is made public, the next course of action will be taken,” he said.

In January this year, the Supreme Court constituted the committee, saying talks between the farmer organisations and the Centre have “not yielded any result so far” and “we are of the view that the constitution of a committee of experts in the field of agriculture to negotiate between the farmers’ bodies and the Government of India may create a congenial atmosphere and improve the trust and confidence of the farmers”.