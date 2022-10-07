SC overturns former CJI NV Ramana’s order, revokes permanent appointment of Registrar: Report

The Supreme Court has overturned a decision made by the former Chief Justice of India NV Ramana and revoked the appointment of Registrar Prasanna Kumar Suryadevara as a permanent employee at the top court, The Indian Express has reported. The report cited sources as saying Suryadevara has been repatriated to the News Division at All India Radio as of September 30.

During former CJI’s tenure in 2021, Suryadevara was appointed as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) in the capacity of a media consultant at the rank of additional registrar. He was subsequently absorbed into the permanent cadre of the court at the rank of Registrar. According to the report, by reversing the order of absorption, Suryadevara stood repatriated to his parent cadre.

Suryadevara started as a news reader and Telugu translator at Prasar Bharati. Then between 2004 and 2009, he served as an OSD in the office of erstwhile Lok Sabha speaker Somnath Chatterjee and from 2009 till 2015, he worked for then Rajya Sabha chairman Hamid Ansari.

The IE report further quoted the sources as saying, “While the Supreme Court has officers on deputation routinely from judicial services, it is only for specialised areas such as accounts and IT where officials are brought in on deputation from the government cadre.”

In 2015, Suryadevara was appointed as the Secretary of the Delhi Legislative Assembly. However, in 2016, the then Delhi Lieutenant-Governor Najeeb Jung passed orders to repatriate him back to All India Radio (AIR). However, Assembly speaker Ram Niwas Goel refused to remove Suryadevara, claiming that the LG was interfering with the functioning of the Assembly. He further sought for Suryadevara to be absorbed as the secretary of the NCT of Delhi on a permanent basis.

In a statement given by Goel in the Assembly in 2016 defending Suryadevara, he said, “Shri Suryadevara has gained experience and expertise in the matters of Legislative functioning through his service of more than 12 years in the Legislative arena including over 11 years that he had spent in the service of Parliament of India out of a total of 23 years of service he had put in so far.”