SC modifies Diwali cracker ban order: ‘Green crackers only for Delhi-NCR, 8-10 pm slot may change for Tamil Nadu’

Modifying its order on the use of crackers on Diwali, the Supreme Court Tuesday said that the slot of 8 pm to 10 pm for bursting firecrackers can be changed in places like Tamil Nadu and Puducherry without exceeding the two-hour limit.

The court also clarified that the direction for permitting the use of green crackers was meant for the Delhi-NCR region and was not pan India.

The bench comprising Justices A K Sikri and Ashok Bhushan made the amendments in the top court’s order while hearing several applications filed by the Tamil Nadu government and firecracker manufacturers seeking modification and clarification of its October 23 verdict.

The Tamil Nadu state government had on Monday filed a petition and urged the apex court to allow firecrackers to be burst on Diwali morning in accordance with religious practices in the state.

The state government counsel had contended that it was not possible to come up with green crackers this Diwali since there was no set composition for manufacturing them.

The pleas said that state should be given permission to burst firecrackers between 4.30 am to 6.30 am as well, besides the already permitted 8 pm to 10 pm period.

Filed through state counsel B Vinod Khanna, Tamil Nadu’s plea said that each state or sect has a separate set of beliefs and traditions as far as Diwali celebrations are concerned. It added that the apex court’s restriction would amount to “rejecting the people with their due religious rights and would subject the people of the state into much hardship”.