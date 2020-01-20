SC issues notice to UP govt on PIL challenging renaming of Allahabad to Prayagraj

Published: January 20, 2020 12:55:48 PM

The Supreme Court on Monday sought response of the Uttar Pradesh government on a PIL filed by Allahabad Heritage Society challenging renaming of Allahabad to Prayagraj. The Centre had on January 1 last year approved renaming of Allahabad as Prayagraj.

A bench comprising Chief Justice S A Bobde and justices B R Gavai and Surya Kant issued notice to the state.

