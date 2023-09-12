scorecardresearch
SC extends Satyendar Jain’s interim bail till September 25 in money laundering case

It had extended the interim bail by five weeks on July 24.

Written by PTI
Supreme Court
The ED had arrested the AAP leader on May 30 last year on the charge of laundering money through four companies allegedly linked to him.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday extended till September 25 the interim bail of former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain in a money laundering case.A bench of Justices AS Bopanna and Bela M Trivedi granted the relief to Jain after Additional Solicitor General SV Raju made a request for adjournment.Senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, appearing for Jain, also agreed to defer the matter.

The top court then postponed the matter to September 25 after extending the interim bail of the senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader.It also directed another accused Ankush Jain to be released on interim bail for four weeks on medical grounds noting that his child has to undergo surgery.The top court had on May 26 granted interim bail to Jain for six weeks for spinal surgery, saying a citizen has a right to receive treatment of his choice in a private hospital at his own expense. It had extended the interim bail by five weeks on July 24.

The ED had arrested the AAP leader on May 30 last year on the charge of laundering money through four companies allegedly linked to him.The anti-money laundering agency had arrested Jain on the basis of a CBI FIR registered against him in 2017 under the Prevention of Corruption Act. He was granted regular bail by the trial court on September 6, 2019 in the case registered by the CBI. 

Supreme Court

First published on: 12-09-2023 at 18:24 IST

